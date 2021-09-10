Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $507,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 16,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 62,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.29. The company had a trading volume of 544,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,906,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.26. The company has a market cap of $194.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

