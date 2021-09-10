SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $664.70 million and a PE ratio of -1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $37.51.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 153.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

