SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.
Shares of Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $664.70 million and a PE ratio of -1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $37.51.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 153.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.
Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.
