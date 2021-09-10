Swiss National Bank Has $15.10 Million Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $15,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 222.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,300,000 after buying an additional 1,520,016 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 486.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,234,000 after buying an additional 296,257 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 54.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 750,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,489,000 after buying an additional 263,433 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 19.1% in the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,431,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,100,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 50.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 588,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,315,000 after acquiring an additional 197,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.89. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $71.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

FAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.