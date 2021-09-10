Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 297,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $14,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,141,000 after acquiring an additional 583,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,063,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,637,000 after acquiring an additional 510,582 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,770,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,453,000 after acquiring an additional 346,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,550,000. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,373.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,381,347.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,846 shares of company stock valued at $328,594. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $44.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.45. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.71 and a twelve month high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.25%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

