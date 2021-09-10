Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,821 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of TopBuild worth $14,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in TopBuild by 1,808.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BLD opened at $223.73 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $146.50 and a one year high of $235.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.53.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. Benchmark raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.11.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

