Swiss National Bank Sells 10,300 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $14,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,950,000 after buying an additional 95,411 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.68.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.68.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The business had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

