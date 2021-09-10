Swiss National Bank Sells 10,300 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,800 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $14,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,370 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,298 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,870 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.00 and a beta of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at $7,749,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.30.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

