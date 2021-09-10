Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.780-$6.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.19 billion-$4.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.08 billion.Synopsys also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.750-$1.800 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $318.75.

SNPS stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $333.26. 17,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,699. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.69, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $193.55 and a fifty-two week high of $340.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $299.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.56.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at $51,818,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,467 shares of company stock worth $110,053,948 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

