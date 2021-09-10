Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Receives GBX 583.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 583.13 ($7.62).

SYNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Synthomer to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Synthomer alerts:

Shares of SYNT traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Thursday, hitting GBX 524 ($6.85). 601,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,403. The company has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 530.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 507.63. Synthomer has a one year low of GBX 300.40 ($3.92) and a one year high of GBX 570.50 ($7.45).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.60. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.