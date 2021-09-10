Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 143.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 14.3% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Sysco by 4.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 970,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,464,000 after acquiring an additional 44,203 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 40.3% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,914,000 after purchasing an additional 532,233 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Sysco by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $77.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $53.85 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. Sysco’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.