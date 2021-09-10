Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) SVP James Leal Sells 3,574 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) SVP James Leal sold 3,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $439,602.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Leal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, James Leal sold 1,667 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $184,436.88.

On Tuesday, July 27th, James Leal sold 1,666 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $170,348.50.

On Monday, June 28th, James Leal sold 7,135 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $713,500.00.

TNDM stock opened at $125.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.15. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $130.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2,511.30 and a beta of 0.27.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TNDM shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

