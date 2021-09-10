Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

TNGX opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. Tango Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $16.19.

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.