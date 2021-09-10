Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 18,487 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Tapestry worth $6,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 33.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 35.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,740 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 18.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,769 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $40.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TPR. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.74.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.