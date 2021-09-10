TD Securities Increases Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target to C$55.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.38. The company has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 68.8% during the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 23,509 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 17.4% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth $1,159,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 4,052.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 661,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,085,000 after buying an additional 645,846 shares during the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

