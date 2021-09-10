Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,904 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 18.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Redfin were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Redfin by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,808,000 after buying an additional 536,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Redfin by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,494,000 after buying an additional 34,012 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,621,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Redfin by 298.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,421,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,274,000 after buying an additional 1,814,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,778,000 after buying an additional 150,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

RDFN opened at $48.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -193.76 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.14. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $392,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,631 shares in the company, valued at $18,616,621.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,870 shares of company stock worth $7,784,343. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

