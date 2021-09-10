Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,441 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in National Instruments were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in National Instruments by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in National Instruments by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in National Instruments by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in National Instruments by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NATI opened at $42.26 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.14 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

