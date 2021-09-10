Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth $85,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $205,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $65.70 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.62.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

