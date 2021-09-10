Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 35.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 59,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1,130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,020,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $217.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -142.39 and a beta of 1.27. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.24 and a 12-month high of $237.76.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWAV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.57.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $473,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.25, for a total transaction of $753,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,938,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,700 shares of company stock valued at $13,982,632 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

