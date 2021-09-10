Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $720,000 Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Maximus were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 590.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Maximus by 710.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Maximus stock opened at $84.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.53 per share, with a total value of $366,885.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,351 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

