Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Colfax were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 234.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 108.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $7,422,368.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,334,249.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 391,446 shares of company stock valued at $18,084,218. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus raised their target price on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

CFX stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.19. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $50.34.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.17 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.