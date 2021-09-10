Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 9,699 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,699 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRPT. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SRPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.79.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $80.51 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.30 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.50.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.93) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

