Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target lifted by CSFB from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Teck Resources to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.00.

TECK.B traded up C$1.51 on Friday, hitting C$32.43. 2,202,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,825. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$15.67 and a 12-month high of C$32.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$28.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.27 billion and a PE ratio of 106.68.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

