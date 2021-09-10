Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC lowered its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $2,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 19.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.8% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 93,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,527,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,252,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.98. The company had a trading volume of 14,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,879 shares of company stock worth $3,655,001 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.75.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.