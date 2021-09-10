Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of TLTZY opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Tele2 AB has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $7.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.49.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tele2 AB (publ) (TLTZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.