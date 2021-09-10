Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Stock Position Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,024 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $5,179,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 166.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 19,483 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 9.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 32.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,421 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 16,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. upped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.07.

TDS stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.58.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.27%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

