Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.600-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.920-$1.960 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum began coverage on Teradata in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teradata from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.40.

Shares of TDC stock traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.19. 15,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,158. Teradata has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

