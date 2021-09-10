Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Get Teradata alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.81. 5,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.72. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 60.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. Teradata has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the sale, the executive now owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Teradata by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.