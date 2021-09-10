Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.92-1.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.96. Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.920-$1.960 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Teradata in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.78.

TDC stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $56.38. 959,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,158. Teradata has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.72.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

