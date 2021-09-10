Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TEZNY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS TEZNY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,589. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.83. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

