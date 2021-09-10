Terren S. Peizer Sells 15,000 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $11.69 on Friday. Ontrak, Inc. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $223.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.81.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ontrak by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ontrak by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ontrak by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 14,166 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ontrak by 39.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. 28.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen cut Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ontrak presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

