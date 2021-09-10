Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/2/2021 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $78.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/2/2021 – Texas Capital Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/2/2021 – Texas Capital Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/2/2021 – Texas Capital Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/27/2021 – Texas Capital Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $62.80 price target on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $77.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Texas Capital Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $57.97 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.54 and a 200-day moving average of $68.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes acquired 8,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $500,889.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 21.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 170,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 29,532 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,214.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 176,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 163,015 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 106.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 69,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 35,956 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 70.1% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

