Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $7,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 53,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2,413.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 168,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,157,000 after purchasing an additional 161,709 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.05.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $93.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.45 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

