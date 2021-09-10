TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to C$158.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$144.00 to C$158.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a C$110.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TFI International to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$137.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$121.97.

TSE:TFII opened at C$141.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$133.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$113.05. TFI International has a twelve month low of C$53.08 and a twelve month high of C$146.78.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.35, for a total value of C$4,300,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$597,065,062.11. Insiders sold a total of 115,712 shares of company stock valued at $15,984,279 in the last three months.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

