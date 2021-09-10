The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.82.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 1,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $58,267.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,306,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,205 shares of company stock worth $5,027,594 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in The AZEK by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

AZEK stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.39. 6,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,246. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The AZEK has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $51.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -504.69 and a beta of 1.49.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AZEK will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

