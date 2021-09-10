The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$86.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from C$83.00 to C$86.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has a na rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BNS. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cormark lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$90.00 price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$85.02.

TSE:BNS opened at C$78.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$53.54 and a 52-week high of C$82.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$79.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$78.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.35%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

