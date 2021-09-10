The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to report $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.77. The Bank of Princeton posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the 2nd quarter worth about $878,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after buying an additional 78,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPRN traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $30.23. 1,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97. The Bank of Princeton has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $31.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

