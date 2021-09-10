The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to report $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.77. The Bank of Princeton posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the 2nd quarter worth about $878,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after buying an additional 78,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPRN traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $30.23. 1,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97. The Bank of Princeton has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $31.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Earnings History and Estimates for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

