The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Boeing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. The Boeing reported earnings per share of ($1.39) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.94. 230,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,394,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.57. The Boeing has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its holdings in The Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in The Boeing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

