The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $579.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report $579.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $574.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $585.60 million. The Boston Beer posted sales of $492.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The company had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.88 EPS.

SAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. lowered their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,450.00 to $990.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,281.00 to $965.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $864.06.

SAM traded up $4.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $542.82. 461,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,173. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $724.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $976.52. The Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $510.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,003.34, for a total value of $2,508,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $20,028,750 over the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Boston Beer by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,058,000 after buying an additional 127,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Boston Beer by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,343,000 after buying an additional 200,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 875,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,696,000 after purchasing an additional 41,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,500,000 after purchasing an additional 90,109 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

