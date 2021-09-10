The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after MKM Partners lowered their price target on the stock from $804.00 to $530.00. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The Boston Beer traded as low as $551.47 and last traded at $559.87, with a volume of 232680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $562.51.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen lowered The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $850.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,450.00 to $990.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $864.06.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.70, for a total value of $2,574,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,750 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Boston Beer by 18.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,343,000 after purchasing an additional 200,086 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in The Boston Beer by 493.2% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,219,000 after purchasing an additional 143,528 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Boston Beer by 10.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,058,000 after purchasing an additional 127,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Boston Beer by 42.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,500,000 after purchasing an additional 90,109 shares during the period. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $86,945,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $724.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $976.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.75.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

