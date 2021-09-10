The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) EVP Sells $998,080.00 in Stock

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $998,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BCO opened at $73.74 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $84.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.32 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.19 and a 200-day moving average of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.82% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,633,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Brink’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in The Brink’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Brink’s by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in The Brink’s by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

