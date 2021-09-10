The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 48.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,810 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $8,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.69. The company had a trading volume of 160,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,547,819. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

