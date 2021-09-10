The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.200-$13.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.The Cooper Companies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $3.240-$3.440 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $433.08.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded down $2.58 on Friday, reaching $445.56. 2,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,828. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.97. The Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $314.29 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

In other The Cooper Companies news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total value of $32,690,241.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,687 shares of company stock valued at $37,777,128. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

