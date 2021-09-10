The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Barclays

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DSGX. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.59.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $83.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.27. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $50.57 and a 12-month high of $84.40.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 16.35%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 732.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,111,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,679,000 after acquiring an additional 977,575 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,023,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,645,000 after buying an additional 612,217 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 11,172.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 538,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,321,000 after buying an additional 533,284 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,910,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at about $15,946,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

