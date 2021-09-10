The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $80.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Approximately 5,258 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 89,060 shares.The stock last traded at $82.10 and had previously closed at $81.90.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.59.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average of $66.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 122.29 and a beta of 1.10.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

