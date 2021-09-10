The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) PT Raised to C$101.00

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) had its price objective upped by Raymond James to C$101.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$103.40.

Shares of DSG opened at C$105.24 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of C$67.16 and a 1 year high of C$106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$92.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$82.35. The firm has a market cap of C$8.89 billion and a PE ratio of 121.69.

In other news, Director John Scott Pagan sold 76,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.21, for a total value of C$6,272,540.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,493,202.19. Also, Senior Officer Michael Verhoeve sold 14,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.93, for a total value of C$1,178,502.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$323,720. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,861 shares of company stock valued at $7,812,882.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

