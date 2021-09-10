The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.100-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.94 billion-$17.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.14 billion.

Shares of GPS opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. The Gap has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.57.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The Gap’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Gap will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.12%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on The Gap from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Gap from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.32.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $565,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,541 shares of company stock worth $4,510,725. 41.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

