The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Receives $16.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several brokerages have commented on GT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.87) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,051,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,478,000 after acquiring an additional 870,813 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 160,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 14,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,377,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

