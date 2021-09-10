The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives $44.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 60,175 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 0.73. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $46.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $450.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.46 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

