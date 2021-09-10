The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Lowered by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $332.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,029. The stock has a market cap of $350.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.