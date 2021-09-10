The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.250-$8.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.80 billion-$7.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.74 billion.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $120.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.76 and a 200-day moving average of $129.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.33.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

